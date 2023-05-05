Teradata Corporation (TDC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Teradata Corporation (TDC) has gone up by 14.62% for the week, with a 10.29% rise in the past month and a 24.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for TDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.77% for TDC’s stock, with a 26.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 136.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TDC is at 0.93.

The public float for TDC is 100.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.28% of that float. The average trading volume for TDC on May 05, 2023 was 964.47K shares.

TDC) stock’s latest price update

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.98 in comparison to its previous close of 41.09, however, the company has experienced a 14.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $63 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDC reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for TDC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 01st, 2023.

TDC Trading at 11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC rose by +14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.26. In addition, Teradata Corporation saw 31.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Ashton Hillary, who sale 7,011 shares at the price of $40.32 back on Mar 02. After this action, Ashton Hillary now owns 109,720 shares of Teradata Corporation, valued at $282,684 using the latest closing price.

Cullen-Cote Kathleen R, the Chief People Officer of Teradata Corporation, sale 24,400 shares at $40.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Cullen-Cote Kathleen R is holding 121,489 shares at $995,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corporation stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corporation (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 246.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teradata Corporation (TDC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.