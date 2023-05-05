Teladoc Health Inc.’s (TDOC) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has gone down by -7.88% for the week, with a -3.37% drop in the past month and a -23.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.37% for TDOC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.81% for TDOC stock, with a simple moving average of -12.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TDOC is at 1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TDOC is $30.18, which is $4.74 above the current market price. The public float for TDOC is 159.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.24% of that float. The average trading volume for TDOC on May 05, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.83 in relation to its previous close of 25.72. However, the company has experienced a -7.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Teladoc Gets an Upgrade. There Are ‘No Tears Left to Cry.’

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

SVB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDOC reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for TDOC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2023.

TDOC Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.50. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw 6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Raman-Tangella Vidya, who sale 15,372 shares at the price of $26.76 back on May 02. After this action, Raman-Tangella Vidya now owns 25,620 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $411,401 using the latest closing price.

Trencher Daniel, the SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $25.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Trencher Daniel is holding 24,520 shares at $25,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Equity return is now at value -167.20, with -124.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.