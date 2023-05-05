TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has gone down by -0.82% for the week, with a -2.78% drop in the past month and a 2.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.70% for FTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.17% for FTI’s stock, with a 16.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTI is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FTI is 440.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTI on May 05, 2023 was 5.54M shares.

FTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) has increased by 3.82 when compared to last closing price of 12.82.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FTI, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

FTI Trading at -2.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTI fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.32. In addition, TechnipFMC plc saw 9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTI starting from de Carvalho Filho Eleazar, who sale 22,208 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Mar 09. After this action, de Carvalho Filho Eleazar now owns 107,092 shares of TechnipFMC plc, valued at $335,341 using the latest closing price.

Landes Jonathan, the President Subsea of TechnipFMC plc, sale 10,400 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Landes Jonathan is holding 138,545 shares at $124,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTI

Equity return is now at value -6.90, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.