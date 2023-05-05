STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.53x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) by analysts is $37.10, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for STAG is 178.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of STAG was 1.88M shares.

STAG) stock’s latest price update

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.03 compared to its previous closing price of 35.00. However, the company has seen a 2.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STAG’s Market Performance

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has experienced a 2.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.93% rise in the past month, and a -5.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for STAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.59% for STAG’s stock, with a 6.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for STAG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STAG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $41 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAG reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for STAG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to STAG, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

STAG Trading at 4.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAG rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.51. In addition, STAG Industrial Inc. saw 7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAG starting from Butcher Benjamin S, who sale 31,780 shares at the price of $34.90 back on May 03. After this action, Butcher Benjamin S now owns 7,088 shares of STAG Industrial Inc., valued at $1,109,189 using the latest closing price.

Butcher Benjamin S, the EXECUTIVE CHAIR of STAG Industrial Inc., sale 3,220 shares at $35.02 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Butcher Benjamin S is holding 3,868 shares at $112,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.23 for the present operating margin

+39.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAG Industrial Inc. stands at +27.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.12. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG), the company’s capital structure generated 75.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.12. Total debt to assets is 41.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.