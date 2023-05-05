STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) has decreased by -7.78 when compared to last closing price of 70.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

Is It Worth Investing in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) is above average at 82.34x. The 36-month beta value for STAA is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for STAA is $79.78, which is $12.92 above than the current price. The public float for STAA is 47.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.80% of that float. The average trading volume of STAA on May 05, 2023 was 594.07K shares.

STAA’s Market Performance

STAA’s stock has seen a -5.66% decrease for the week, with a 2.62% rise in the past month and a -18.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for STAAR Surgical Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.47% for STAA’s stock, with a -8.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for STAA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STAA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $65 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to STAA, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on December 28th of the previous year.

STAA Trading at 1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.15%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAA fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.82. In addition, STAAR Surgical Company saw 33.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAA starting from Holliday Keith, who sale 823 shares at the price of $61.97 back on Mar 17. After this action, Holliday Keith now owns 27,633 shares of STAAR Surgical Company, valued at $51,001 using the latest closing price.

BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of STAAR Surgical Company, purchase 39,090 shares at $47.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 8,783,082 shares at $1,873,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.40 for the present operating margin

+78.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for STAAR Surgical Company stands at +13.63. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.98. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.55. Total debt to assets is 7.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.03.

Conclusion

In summary, STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.