Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.21.

The public float for SPPI is 184.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of SPPI was 2.25M shares.

SPPI) stock’s latest price update

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.55 in relation to its previous close of 1.10. However, the company has experienced a 14.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SPPI’s Market Performance

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has seen a 14.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 51.06% gain in the past month and a 30.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for SPPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.27% for SPPI’s stock, with a 47.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPPI

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPPI reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for SPPI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on September 17th, 2020.

SPPI Trading at 32.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +51.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPPI rose by +14.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8056. In addition, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 184.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPPI starting from Riga Thomas J, who sale 31,381 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Mar 15. After this action, Riga Thomas J now owns 472,411 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $24,979 using the latest closing price.

McGahan Keith M, the Chief Legal Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,197 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that McGahan Keith M is holding 189,325 shares at $21,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPPI

Equity return is now at value -197.90, with -75.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.