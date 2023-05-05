Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB): A Technical Analysis

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) is $80.71, which is $12.44 above the current market price. The public float for SPB is 39.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPB on May 05, 2023 was 637.54K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SPB) stock’s latest price update

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.27 in comparison to its previous close of 66.11, however, the company has experienced a 3.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/12/21 that Rivian Automotive Stock Price: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SPB’s Market Performance

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has seen a 3.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.74% gain in the past month and a 2.08% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for SPB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.87% for SPB’s stock, with a 15.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPB reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for SPB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to SPB, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

SPB Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +4.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.15. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw 12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+30.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stands at -2.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.82. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), the company’s capital structure generated 256.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.94. Total debt to assets is 56.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 253.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.