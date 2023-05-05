SiTime Corporation (SITM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SiTime Corporation (SITM) is $117.25, which is $56.5 above the current market price. The public float for SITM is 16.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SITM on May 05, 2023 was 234.57K shares.

SITM) stock’s latest price update

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -20.69 in relation to its previous close of 106.54. However, the company has experienced a -21.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SITM’s Market Performance

SiTime Corporation (SITM) has seen a -21.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.64% decline in the past month and a -35.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.65% for SITM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.58% for SITM stock, with a simple moving average of -25.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SITM

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SITM reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for SITM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SITM, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

SITM Trading at -32.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -34.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SITM fell by -21.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.09. In addition, SiTime Corporation saw -16.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SITM starting from Assaderaghi Fariborz, who sale 1,312 shares at the price of $106.54 back on May 02. After this action, Assaderaghi Fariborz now owns 114,068 shares of SiTime Corporation, valued at $139,780 using the latest closing price.

Bonnot Lionel, the of SiTime Corporation, sale 2,693 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Bonnot Lionel is holding 102,115 shares at $323,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.69 for the present operating margin

+64.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for SiTime Corporation stands at +8.20. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.43. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on SiTime Corporation (SITM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48. Total debt to assets is 1.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SiTime Corporation (SITM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.