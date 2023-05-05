Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has gone down by -9.02% for the week, with a -23.42% drop in the past month and a -94.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.53% for SI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.47% for SI’s stock, with a -96.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SI is at 2.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SI is $12.50, The public float for SI is 25.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 54.98% of that float. The average trading volume for SI on May 05, 2023 was 16.61M shares.

SI) stock’s latest price update

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.08 in comparison to its previous close of 1.13, however, the company has experienced a -9.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/09/23 that Silvergate’s Story Is About Fundamentals, Not Just Crypto

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

SI Trading at -66.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares sank -17.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI fell by -9.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4185. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw -93.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 16,314 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Jul 21. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 0 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,508,324 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

The total capital return value is set at -22.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -83.46. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), the company’s capital structure generated 715.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.74. Total debt to assets is 38.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.