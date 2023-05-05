Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SIDU is 24.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.08% of that float. On May 05, 2023, SIDU’s average trading volume was 4.68M shares.

SIDU) stock’s latest price update

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’s stock price has soared by 0.84 in relation to previous closing price of 0.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SIDU’s Market Performance

SIDU’s stock has fallen by -7.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -56.04% and a quarterly drop of -55.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.96% for Sidus Space Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.21% for SIDU’s stock, with a -85.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIDU Trading at -57.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -54.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIDU fell by -7.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3391. In addition, Sidus Space Inc. saw -79.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIDU

Equity return is now at value -171.40, with -102.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.