Should You Invest in The Mosaic Company (MOS) Now?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MOS is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MOS is $51.19, which is $14.48 above the current market price. The public float for MOS is 328.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.14% of that float. The average trading volume for MOS on May 05, 2023 was 4.35M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has decreased by -9.98 when compared to last closing price of 42.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

MOS’s Market Performance

MOS’s stock has fallen by -8.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.45% and a quarterly drop of -23.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for The Mosaic Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.70% for MOS stock, with a simple moving average of -21.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MOS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MOS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $54 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOS reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for MOS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Reduce” to MOS, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

MOS Trading at -17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares sank -16.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.33. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw -11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOS starting from Johnson Denise C, who sale 24,427 shares at the price of $65.00 back on May 16. After this action, Johnson Denise C now owns 0 shares of The Mosaic Company, valued at $1,587,755 using the latest closing price.

EBEL GREGORY L, the Director of The Mosaic Company, purchase 15,600 shares at $63.49 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that EBEL GREGORY L is holding 80,068 shares at $990,502 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+29.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +18.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.01. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 16.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Mosaic Company (MOS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.