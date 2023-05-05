Should You Invest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LGHL is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LGHL is 48.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume for LGHL on May 05, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

LGHL) stock's latest price update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL)’s stock price has plunge by -19.40relation to previous closing price of 0.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -44.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LGHL’s Market Performance

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has experienced a -44.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -57.58% drop in the past month, and a -80.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.78% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -45.91% for LGHL stock, with a simple moving average of -87.06% for the last 200 days.

LGHL Trading at -56.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.69%, as shares sank -55.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -44.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2161. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw -83.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.09 for the present operating margin

+66.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lion Group Holding Ltd. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.07. Equity return is now at value -55.70, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.