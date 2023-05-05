Should You Invest in Canaan Inc. (CAN) Now?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CAN is at 3.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CAN is $36.94, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for CAN is 31.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.61% of that float. The average trading volume for CAN on May 05, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

CAN) stock’s latest price update

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.49 in relation to its previous close of 2.68. However, the company has experienced a -6.38% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CAN’s Market Performance

Canaan Inc. (CAN) has experienced a -6.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.18% rise in the past month, and a -26.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.21% for CAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for CAN’s stock, with a -12.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CAN reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to CAN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

CAN Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Canaan Inc. saw 28.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc. stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.56. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 8.50 for asset returns.

Based on Canaan Inc. (CAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.59. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.