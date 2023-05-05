Should You Invest in ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) Now?

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MT is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MT is 703.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.49% of that float. The average trading volume for MT on May 05, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

MT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE: MT) has plunged by -5.80 when compared to previous closing price of 28.11, but the company has seen a -6.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MT’s Market Performance

MT’s stock has fallen by -6.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.61% and a quarterly drop of -14.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for ArcelorMittal S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.72% for MT’s stock, with a 0.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MT Trading at -9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -5.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MT fell by -6.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.61. In addition, ArcelorMittal S.A. saw 0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MT

Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.