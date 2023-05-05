Should You Invest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) Now?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AXL is at 2.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AXL is $9.75, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for AXL is 112.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.09% of that float. The average trading volume for AXL on May 05, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

AXL) stock’s latest price update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL)’s stock price has plunge by 10.83relation to previous closing price of 6.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AXL’s Market Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has seen a 4.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.05% gain in the past month and a -22.19% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for AXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.11% for AXL’s stock, with a -14.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXL reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for AXL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

AXL Trading at -4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXL starting from Barnes David Eugene, who sale 29,533 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, Barnes David Eugene now owns 104,621 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., valued at $265,797 using the latest closing price.

WILLEMSE NORMAN, the President Forging of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., sale 59,265 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that WILLEMSE NORMAN is holding 297,435 shares at $533,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.61 for the present operating margin

+10.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 7.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.67. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL), the company’s capital structure generated 499.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.33. Total debt to assets is 57.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 482.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.