Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MCRB is 2.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) is $10.43, which is $5.55 above the current market price. The public float for MCRB is 114.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.82% of that float. On May 05, 2023, MCRB’s average trading volume was 2.39M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MCRB) stock’s latest price update

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.41 in relation to its previous close of 5.22. However, the company has experienced a 2.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCRB’s Market Performance

MCRB’s stock has risen by 2.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.03% and a quarterly drop of -3.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.21% for Seres Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.17% for MCRB stock, with a simple moving average of -7.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCRB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for MCRB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MCRB, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

MCRB Trading at -2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc. saw -2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Ege David S., who sale 7,038 shares at the price of $5.19 back on Apr 28. After this action, Ege David S. now owns 59,696 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc., valued at $36,527 using the latest closing price.

Ege David S., the of Seres Therapeutics Inc., sale 5,012 shares at $7.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Ege David S. is holding 46,734 shares at $39,745 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stands at -45.25. The total capital return value is set at -33.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15. Equity return is now at value -548.60, with -79.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 37.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.23. Total debt to assets is 13.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.