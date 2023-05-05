Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RKLB is $8.39, which is $4.51 above the current price. The public float for RKLB is 372.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RKLB on May 05, 2023 was 3.15M shares.

RKLB) stock’s latest price update

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB)’s stock price has dropped by -0.77 in relation to previous closing price of 3.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/22/23 that Virgin Orbit Buoyed as Work Resumes on Next Space Mission

RKLB’s Market Performance

RKLB’s stock has fallen by -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.26% and a quarterly drop of -25.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for Rocket Lab USA Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.34% for RKLB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKLB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RKLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RKLB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.55 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKLB reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for RKLB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to RKLB, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

RKLB Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKLB fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Rocket Lab USA Inc. saw 2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RKLB starting from Spice Adam C., who sale 64,189 shares at the price of $4.23 back on Mar 09. After this action, Spice Adam C. now owns 1,686,168 shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc., valued at $271,776 using the latest closing price.

Kampani Arjun, the of Rocket Lab USA Inc., sale 22,532 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Kampani Arjun is holding 568,493 shares at $95,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RKLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.19 for the present operating margin

+3.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stands at -64.43. The total capital return value is set at -17.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.51. Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -13.40 for asset returns.

Based on Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB), the company’s capital structure generated 23.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.86. Total debt to assets is 15.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.