Ring Energy Inc. (REI) Stock Showcases -6.42% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has seen a 1.72% increase in the past week, with a -14.08% drop in the past month, and a -22.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for REI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.42% for REI’s stock, with a -28.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) is 1.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REI is 1.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ring Energy Inc. (REI) is $6.00, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for REI is 147.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.76% of that float. On May 05, 2023, REI’s average trading volume was 2.65M shares.

REI) stock’s latest price update

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI)’s stock price has soared by 4.73 in relation to previous closing price of 1.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for REI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 01st of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REI reach a price target of $4.75. The rating they have provided for REI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2021.

REI Trading at -8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares sank -16.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REI rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8740. In addition, Ring Energy Inc. saw -28.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REI starting from HARRIS RICHARD E, who sale 77,400 shares at the price of $1.76 back on Mar 20. After this action, HARRIS RICHARD E now owns 227,694 shares of Ring Energy Inc., valued at $136,147 using the latest closing price.

McKinney Paul D., the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Ring Energy Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that McKinney Paul D. is holding 1,320,192 shares at $89,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.82 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ring Energy Inc. stands at +39.92. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.60. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ring Energy Inc. (REI), the company’s capital structure generated 63.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.80. Total debt to assets is 31.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ring Energy Inc. (REI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.