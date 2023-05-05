Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RYTM is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RYTM is 56.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.54% of that float. On May 05, 2023, RYTM’s average trading volume was 664.29K shares.

RYTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) has decreased by -11.18 when compared to last closing price of 18.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.46% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RYTM’s Market Performance

RYTM’s stock has fallen by -17.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.46% and a quarterly drop of -43.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.17% for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.23% for RYTM stock, with a simple moving average of -30.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $52 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYTM reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RYTM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to RYTM, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

RYTM Trading at -17.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM fell by -17.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.58. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -43.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Roberts William T., who sale 912 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Mar 29. After this action, Roberts William T. now owns 7,872 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $15,960 using the latest closing price.

Mazabraud Yann, the EVP, Head of International of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 1,177 shares at $27.03 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Mazabraud Yann is holding 3,827 shares at $31,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Equity return is now at value -74.20, with -54.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.