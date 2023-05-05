Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI)’s stock price has plunge by -6.28relation to previous closing price of 17.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) Right Now?

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REZI is 1.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for REZI is $22.50, which is $7.2 above the current price. The public float for REZI is 143.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REZI on May 05, 2023 was 710.36K shares.

REZI’s Market Performance

The stock of Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has seen a -7.14% decrease in the past week, with a -8.30% drop in the past month, and a -18.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for REZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.09% for REZI’s stock, with a -14.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REZI stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for REZI by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for REZI in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $27 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REZI reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for REZI stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 17th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to REZI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

REZI Trading at -8.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares sank -6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REZI fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.68. In addition, Resideo Technologies Inc. saw -1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REZI starting from Geldmacher Jay L, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $17.53 back on Mar 07. After this action, Geldmacher Jay L now owns 441,879 shares of Resideo Technologies Inc., valued at $131,475 using the latest closing price.

Richardson Nina, the Director of Resideo Technologies Inc., sale 3,458 shares at $18.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Richardson Nina is holding 47,731 shares at $64,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.31 for the present operating margin

+27.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resideo Technologies Inc. stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.36. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI), the company’s capital structure generated 64.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.03. Total debt to assets is 25.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Resideo Technologies Inc. (REZI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.