RELX PLC (RELX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX)’s stock price has increased by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 30.62. However, the company has seen a -7.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) Right Now?

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for RELX PLC (RELX) is $35.35, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for RELX is 1.88B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELX on May 05, 2023 was 792.34K shares.

RELX’s Market Performance

RELX stock saw a decrease of -7.20% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.90% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.89% for RELX PLC (RELX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.34% for RELX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.38% for the last 200 days.

RELX Trading at -3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -6.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX fell by -7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.70. In addition, RELX PLC saw 10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.66 for the present operating margin

+60.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for RELX PLC stands at +19.10. The total capital return value is set at 23.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.38. Equity return is now at value 50.00, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on RELX PLC (RELX), the company’s capital structure generated 178.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.06. Total debt to assets is 42.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RELX PLC (RELX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.