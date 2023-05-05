Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) by analysts is $896.14, which is $125.38 above the current market price. The public float for REGN is 104.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of REGN was 578.91K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

REGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) has plunged by -6.14 when compared to previous closing price of 803.17, but the company has seen a -4.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Regeneron’s Earnings Beat Forecasts, With No Sales of Covid-19 Treatment

REGN’s Market Performance

REGN’s stock has fallen by -4.85% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.30% and a quarterly rise of 0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.81% for REGN stock, with a simple moving average of 4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REGN stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for REGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REGN in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $976 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REGN reach a price target of $925, previously predicting the price at $675. The rating they have provided for REGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

REGN Trading at -4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGN fell by -4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $805.43. In addition, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 4.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGN starting from RYAN ARTHUR F, who sale 100 shares at the price of $805.33 back on May 01. After this action, RYAN ARTHUR F now owns 18,947 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $80,533 using the latest closing price.

BROWN MICHAEL S, the Director of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 3,070 shares at $798.42 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that BROWN MICHAEL S is holding 1,247 shares at $2,451,149 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGN

Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 15.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.