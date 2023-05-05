Real-Time Update: Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has seen a 7.90% increase in the past week, with a 7.37% gain in the past month, and a 17.82% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for OTEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.27% for OTEX’s stock, with a 23.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) Right Now?

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OTEX is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for OTEX is $45.70, which is $4.12 above the current price. The public float for OTEX is 265.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OTEX on May 05, 2023 was 665.82K shares.

OTEX) stock’s latest price update

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.83 compared to its previous closing price of 36.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/08/21 that Open Text Is Acquiring Email Encryption Company Zix at a Discount

Analysts’ Opinion of OTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTEX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OTEX by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OTEX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $41 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTEX reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for OTEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

OTEX Trading at 10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTEX rose by +8.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.25. In addition, Open Text Corporation saw 37.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OTEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.81 for the present operating margin

+60.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Open Text Corporation stands at +11.37. The total capital return value is set at 8.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Open Text Corporation (OTEX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.61. Total debt to assets is 43.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Open Text Corporation (OTEX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.