Real-Time Update: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has seen a -7.89% decrease in the past week, with a -12.88% drop in the past month, and a -26.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for SID. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.82% for SID stock, with a simple moving average of -9.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.94x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) by analysts is $3.71, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for SID is 654.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.35% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of SID was 3.32M shares.

SID) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE: SID) has plunged by -5.17 when compared to previous closing price of 2.71, but the company has seen a -7.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SID Trading at -14.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw -3.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.53 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +3.50. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.00. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID), the company’s capital structure generated 213.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.10. Total debt to assets is 48.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 185.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.