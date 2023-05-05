Real-Time Update: Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, BLDR stock has gone up by 15.95%, with a monthly gain of 22.24% and a quarterly surge of 26.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Builders FirstSource Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.40% for BLDR stock, with a simple moving average of 50.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) Right Now?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BLDR is 137.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLDR on May 05, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

BLDR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) has decreased by -0.62 when compared to last closing price of 107.46. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BLDR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLDR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $135 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLDR reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for BLDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 04th, 2023.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to BLDR, setting the target price at $92 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

BLDR Trading at 21.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDR rose by +15.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.39. In addition, Builders FirstSource Inc. saw 64.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLDR starting from FARMER MICHAEL ALAN, who sale 3,350 shares at the price of $65.95 back on Nov 11. After this action, FARMER MICHAEL ALAN now owns 61,621 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc., valued at $220,932 using the latest closing price.

Beckmann Jami, the Principal Accounting Officer of Builders FirstSource Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $68.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Beckmann Jami is holding 30,990 shares at $257,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDR

Equity return is now at value 53.80, with 23.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.