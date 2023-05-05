Real-Time Update: Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has seen a 3.40% increase in the past week, with a -2.51% drop in the past month, and a -14.53% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for AMPY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.82% for AMPY’s stock, with a -10.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Right Now?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMPY is 2.41.

The average price predicted by analysts for AMPY is $12.00, which is $5.0 above the current price. The public float for AMPY is 38.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPY on May 05, 2023 was 640.69K shares.

AMPY) stock’s latest price update

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.36 compared to its previous closing price of 6.46. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/05/21 that California Oil Spill Came From Pipeline Dragged Over 100 Feet

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to AMPY, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

AMPY Trading at -6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.93%, as shares sank -1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.05. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw -20.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from Hamm Christopher W., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $6.65 back on Mar 15. After this action, Hamm Christopher W. now owns 115,618 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $133,000 using the latest closing price.

Hamm Christopher W., the Director of Amplify Energy Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $7.14 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Hamm Christopher W. is holding 95,618 shares at $142,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.11 for the present operating margin

+58.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp. stands at +12.03. The total capital return value is set at 111.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.71. Equity return is now at value -93.40, with 12.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.