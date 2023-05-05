Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PACK is 73.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.83% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of PACK was 377.43K shares.

PACK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) has decreased by -19.58 when compared to last closing price of 3.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PACK’s Market Performance

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has seen a -22.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -40.77% decline in the past month and a -61.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.36% for PACK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -29.85% for PACK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -42.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACK reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PACK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to PACK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

PACK Trading at -39.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares sank -38.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK fell by -22.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp. saw -46.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from Tranen Alicia M., who purchase 15,100 shares at the price of $5.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, Tranen Alicia M. now owns 158,788 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp., valued at $82,446 using the latest closing price.

Tranen Alicia M., the Director of Ranpak Holdings Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $5.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Tranen Alicia M. is holding 40,000 shares at $56,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.