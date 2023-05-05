Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW)’s stock price has decreased by -5.12 compared to its previous closing price of 15.24. However, the company has seen a -4.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) is above average at 81.69x. The 36-month beta value for PRMW is also noteworthy at 1.05.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for PRMW is 155.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume of PRMW on May 05, 2023 was 784.01K shares.

PRMW’s Market Performance

The stock of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has seen a -4.05% decrease in the past week, with a -2.56% drop in the past month, and a -7.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for PRMW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.60% for PRMW stock, with a simple moving average of -0.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRMW

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to PRMW, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

PRMW Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -3.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRMW fell by -4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.13. In addition, Primo Water Corporation saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRMW starting from FOWDEN JEREMY S G, who sale 47,630 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Feb 08. After this action, FOWDEN JEREMY S G now owns 1,268,770 shares of Primo Water Corporation, valued at $762,685 using the latest closing price.

FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the Director of Primo Water Corporation, sale 90,463 shares at $16.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that FOWDEN JEREMY S G is holding 1,268,770 shares at $1,458,291 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRMW

Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.