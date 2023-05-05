PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Stock Observes -44.23% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has seen a 14.37% increase in the past week, with a 10.40% gain in the past month, and a -40.50% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.44% for PLBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.90% for PLBY’s stock, with a -44.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLBY is $4.08, which is $2.49 above than the current price. The public float for PLBY is 43.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.88% of that float. The average trading volume of PLBY on May 05, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

PLBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) has jumped by 4.95 compared to previous close of 1.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/31/22 that Looking for a last-minute Halloween costume? Consider ‘Sexy Wordle’

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLBY reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for PLBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to PLBY, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

PLBY Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares surge +16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY rose by +14.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7050. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw -30.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLBY starting from Barton Lance, who sale 30,326 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Mar 23. After this action, Barton Lance now owns 664,276 shares of PLBY Group Inc., valued at $64,030 using the latest closing price.

Kohn Bernhard L III, the CEO & President of PLBY Group Inc., sale 15,124 shares at $2.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Kohn Bernhard L III is holding 1,411,308 shares at $31,413 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLBY

Equity return is now at value -95.00, with -37.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.