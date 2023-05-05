Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) is above average at 14.79x. The 36-month beta value for PAGP is also noteworthy at 1.59.

The average price estimated by analysts for PAGP is $16.12, which is $3.07 above than the current price. The public float for PAGP is 189.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.19% of that float. The average trading volume of PAGP on May 05, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

The stock of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) has decreased by -0.62 when compared to last closing price of 12.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PAGP’s Market Performance

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has experienced a -5.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.83% drop in the past month, and a -4.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for PAGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.37% for PAGP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGP reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PAGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAGP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

PAGP Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP fell by -5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.50. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from DeSanctis Ellen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.98 back on Aug 19. After this action, DeSanctis Ellen now owns 10,000 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $119,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.