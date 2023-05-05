PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has gone down by -1.16% for the week, with a -8.03% drop in the past month and a -2.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.86% for PDCE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.51% for PDCE’s stock, with a -4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Right Now?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is $90.93, which is $29.03 above the current market price. The public float for PDCE is 86.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PDCE on May 05, 2023 was 857.83K shares.

PDCE) stock’s latest price update

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE)’s stock price has soared by 2.84 in relation to previous closing price of 60.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCE stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PDCE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDCE in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $97 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCE reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for PDCE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to PDCE, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

PDCE Trading at -4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -6.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCE fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.61. In addition, PDC Energy Inc. saw -1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCE starting from BROOKMAN BARTON R JR, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $63.84 back on May 01. After this action, BROOKMAN BARTON R JR now owns 546,070 shares of PDC Energy Inc., valued at $127,680 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Lynn A, the Director of PDC Energy Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $68.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Peterson Lynn A is holding 226,167 shares at $480,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.13 for the present operating margin

+65.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDC Energy Inc. stands at +41.26. The total capital return value is set at 58.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.67. Equity return is now at value 50.10, with 23.90 for asset returns.

Based on PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), the company’s capital structure generated 34.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.48. Total debt to assets is 16.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.