Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is $367.11, which is $99.96 above the current market price. The public float for PAYC is 48.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYC on May 05, 2023 was 532.36K shares.

Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.67 compared to its previous closing price of 293.70. However, the company has seen a -3.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that More Bosses Order Workers Back to the Office

PAYC’s Market Performance

PAYC’s stock has fallen by -3.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.37% and a quarterly drop of -20.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Paycom Software Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.34% for PAYC stock, with a simple moving average of -12.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $350 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

MoffettNathanson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYC reach a price target of $310. The rating they have provided for PAYC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to PAYC, setting the target price at $457 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

PAYC Trading at -3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $295.50. In addition, Paycom Software Inc. saw -9.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Clark Jason D., who sale 1,070 shares at the price of $278.33 back on Mar 15. After this action, Clark Jason D. now owns 4,741 shares of Paycom Software Inc., valued at $297,813 using the latest closing price.

PETERS FREDERICK C II, the Director of Paycom Software Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $371.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that PETERS FREDERICK C II is holding 15,778 shares at $371,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.54 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc. stands at +20.46. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.83. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.