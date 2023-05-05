Paramount Global (PARAP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Paramount Global (PARAP) has seen a -21.86% decrease in the past week, with a -17.42% drop in the past month, and a -29.69% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.78% for PARAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.32% for PARAP’s stock, with a -22.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARAP) Right Now?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for PARAP is 491.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for PARAP on May 05, 2023 was 38.17K shares.

PARAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARAP) has decreased by -20.59 when compared to last closing price of 30.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PARAP Trading at -18.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -14.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARAP fell by -21.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.28. In addition, Paramount Global saw -0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paramount Global (PARAP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.