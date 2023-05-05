ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): A Technical Analysis

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ON is 430.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ON on May 05, 2023 was 7.19M shares.

ON) stock’s latest price update

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has dropped by -0.95 in relation to previous closing price of 78.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

ON’s Market Performance

ON’s stock has risen by 11.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.84% and a quarterly drop of -5.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for ON Semiconductor Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for ON’s stock, with a 10.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ON Trading at 0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +11.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.86. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 24.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from El-Khoury Hassane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $77.10 back on Apr 17. After this action, El-Khoury Hassane now owns 601,312 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $385,500 using the latest closing price.

El-Khoury Hassane, the CEO & President of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $79.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that El-Khoury Hassane is holding 606,212 shares at $395,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.