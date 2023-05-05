Okta Inc. (OKTA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for OKTA is at 1.16.

The public float for OKTA is 151.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume for OKTA on May 05, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

OKTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) has jumped by 3.56 compared to previous close of 70.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/23 that Okta Stock Has Been on a Tear. Why There’s Still Time to Buy.

OKTA’s Market Performance

Okta Inc. (OKTA) has experienced a 3.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.65% drop in the past month, and a -10.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for OKTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.19% for OKTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $100 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKTA reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for OKTA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to OKTA, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

OKTA Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares sank -7.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.98. In addition, Okta Inc. saw 6.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from Kerrest Jacques Frederic, who sale 100 shares at the price of $75.99 back on Apr 24. After this action, Kerrest Jacques Frederic now owns 601 shares of Okta Inc., valued at $7,599 using the latest closing price.

McKinnon Todd, the Chief Executive Officer of Okta Inc., sale 3,117 shares at $82.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that McKinnon Todd is holding 22,813 shares at $257,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Okta Inc. (OKTA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.