Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTR is 0.88.

The average price predicted by analysts for NTR is $89.61, which is $30.19 above the current price. The public float for NTR is 499.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTR on May 05, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

NTR) stock’s latest price update

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.65 compared to its previous closing price of 67.05. However, the company has seen a -8.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR’s stock has fallen by -8.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.39% and a quarterly drop of -25.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Nutrien Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.93% for NTR stock, with a simple moving average of -20.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NTR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for NTR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $90 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

TD Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTR reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for NTR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to NTR, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

NTR Trading at -14.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.36%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR fell by -8.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.62. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw -13.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.