NOW Inc. (DNOW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) is above average at 8.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NOW Inc. (DNOW) is $14.17, which is $4.68 above the current market price. The public float for DNOW is 108.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DNOW on May 05, 2023 was 830.36K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DNOW) stock’s latest price update

NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW)’s stock price has decreased by -7.68 compared to its previous closing price of 10.28. However, the company has seen a -9.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DNOW’s Market Performance

NOW Inc. (DNOW) has experienced a -9.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.80% drop in the past month, and a -32.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for DNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.56% for DNOW stock, with a simple moving average of -19.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on July 08th of the previous year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNOW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for DNOW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 04th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DNOW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

DNOW Trading at -15.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW fell by -9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, NOW Inc. saw -25.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.07 for the present operating margin

+23.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOW Inc. stands at +5.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.69. Equity return is now at value 16.20, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on NOW Inc. (DNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 5.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.50. Total debt to assets is 3.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NOW Inc. (DNOW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.