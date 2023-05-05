New Gold Inc. (NGD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) has plunged by -2.11 when compared to previous closing price of 1.42, but the company has seen a 7.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Gold Inc. (NGD) is $1.46, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for NGD is 679.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NGD on May 05, 2023 was 3.98M shares.

NGD’s Market Performance

NGD’s stock has seen a 7.75% increase for the week, with a 20.87% rise in the past month and a 19.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for New Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.75% for NGD stock, with a simple moving average of 42.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $1.25 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to NGD, setting the target price at $1.25 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

NGD Trading at 27.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3015. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw 41.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.57 for the present operating margin

+1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at -11.01. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.73.

Based on New Gold Inc. (NGD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.67. Total debt to assets is 18.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New Gold Inc. (NGD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.