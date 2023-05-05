Navigating the Volatility of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s (GLMD) Stock

The stock of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) has seen a -0.10% decrease in the past week, with a -17.77% drop in the past month, and a -59.75% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.80% for GLMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.78% for GLMD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -33.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) by analysts is $1.00, The public float for GLMD is 21.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of GLMD was 53.31K shares.

GLMD) stock’s latest price update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLMD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for GLMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLMD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on May 22nd of the previous year 2020.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLMD reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for GLMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 04th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to GLMD, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

GLMD Trading at -26.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLMD fell by -0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3162. In addition, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -40.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLMD

Equity return is now at value -96.20, with -78.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.