Navigating the Volatility of CubeSmart’s (CUBE) Stock

The stock of CubeSmart (CUBE) has gone down by -0.75% for the week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month and a -4.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.26% for CUBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.60% for CUBE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) is above average at 28.99x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CubeSmart (CUBE) is $52.00, which is $7.22 above the current market price. The public float for CUBE is 223.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CUBE on May 05, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

CUBE) stock’s latest price update

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has plunge by 2.51relation to previous closing price of 43.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $52 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUBE, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on April 04th of the current year.

CUBE Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.08. In addition, CubeSmart saw 11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $48.33 back on Mar 03. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $918,270 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +28.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 110.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.40. Total debt to assets is 49.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CubeSmart (CUBE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.