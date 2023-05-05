Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) has jumped by 8.96 compared to previous close of 13.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Right Now?

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) by analysts is $15.31, which is -$0.47 below the current market price. The public float for MWA is 153.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of MWA was 849.89K shares.

MWA’s Market Performance

MWA stock saw an increase of 10.26% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.96% and a quarterly increase of 5.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.62% for MWA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MWA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MWA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MWA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $19 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MWA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

MWA Trading at 9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +13.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWA rose by +10.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.57. In addition, Mueller Water Products Inc. saw 37.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MWA starting from TOKARZ MICHAEL T, who sale 4,189 shares at the price of $11.34 back on Dec 06. After this action, TOKARZ MICHAEL T now owns 376,499 shares of Mueller Water Products Inc., valued at $47,519 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS LYDIA W, the Director of Mueller Water Products Inc., sale 12,578 shares at $11.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that THOMAS LYDIA W is holding 115,618 shares at $147,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.07 for the present operating margin

+29.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mueller Water Products Inc. stands at +6.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), the company’s capital structure generated 70.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.44. Total debt to assets is 31.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.