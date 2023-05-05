Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, MNST stock has gone up by 4.59%, with a monthly gain of 8.77% and a quarterly surge of 12.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for Monster Beverage Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.26% for MNST stock, with a simple moving average of 17.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is 41.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MNST is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is $56.82, which is -$1.61 below the current market price. The public float for MNST is 751.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On May 05, 2023, MNST’s average trading volume was 3.93M shares.

MNST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) has plunged by -0.93 when compared to previous closing price of 58.36, but the company has seen a 4.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that Stock Market News

Analysts’ Opinion of MNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNST stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for MNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MNST in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $52 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MNST reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for MNST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2023.

Redburn gave a rating of “Buy” to MNST, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on March 06th of the current year.

MNST Trading at 10.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNST rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.16. In addition, Monster Beverage Corporation saw 13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNST starting from Tirre Emelie, who sale 1,251 shares at the price of $99.94 back on Mar 13. After this action, Tirre Emelie now owns 24,117 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation, valued at $125,025 using the latest closing price.

Tirre Emelie, the President of the Americas of Monster Beverage Corporation, sale 37,839 shares at $103.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Tirre Emelie is holding 23,201 shares at $3,898,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNST

Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 14.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.