MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has decreased by -1.30 when compared to last closing price of 14.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/28/21 that The Housing Market Is Still Hot. That’s Good News for These Three Mortgage Insurers.

Is It Worth Investing in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Right Now?

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTG is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MTG is $16.75, which is $2.25 above the current price. The public float for MTG is 285.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTG on May 05, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

MTG’s Market Performance

MTG’s stock has seen a -1.64% decrease for the week, with a 8.95% rise in the past month and a 0.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for MGIC Investment Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.39% for MTG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for MTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $18 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTG reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for MTG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTG, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MTG Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTG fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.23. In addition, MGIC Investment Corporation saw 10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTG starting from Poliner Gary A., who sale 8,296 shares at the price of $13.92 back on Feb 27. After this action, Poliner Gary A. now owns 8,821 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation, valued at $115,480 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+100.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for MGIC Investment Corporation stands at +73.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.30. Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 13.40 for asset returns.

Based on MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.49. Total debt to assets is 10.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.