Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) is $53.00, which is $42.14 above the current market price. The public float for MCB is 10.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MCB on May 05, 2023 was 544.54K shares.

MCB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) has decreased by -6.41 when compared to last closing price of 21.22. Despite this, the company has experienced a -37.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MCB’s Market Performance

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) has experienced a -37.21% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.97% drop in the past month, and a -66.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.88% for MCB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.72% for MCB’s stock, with a -66.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCB Trading at -47.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.91%, as shares sank -28.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCB fell by -37.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.57. In addition, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. saw -66.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCB starting from Sigrist Greg, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $35.97 back on Mar 17. After this action, Sigrist Greg now owns 13,842 shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., valued at $35,970 using the latest closing price.

Gold David J, the Director of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., purchase 500 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Gold David J is holding 22,231 shares at $19,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. stands at +20.63. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.25. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB), the company’s capital structure generated 56.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.20. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.