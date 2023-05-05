MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MELI is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MELI is $1508.40, which is $256.36 above the current price. The public float for MELI is 46.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MELI on May 05, 2023 was 441.86K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MELI) stock’s latest price update

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.20 in relation to its previous close of 1279.99. However, the company has experienced a -2.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MELI’s Market Performance

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has experienced a -2.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.80% drop in the past month, and a -1.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for MELI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.81% for MELI stock, with a simple moving average of 20.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MELI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MELI stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for MELI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MELI in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $1350 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2023.

New Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MELI reach a price target of $1100, previously predicting the price at $1700. The rating they have provided for MELI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MELI, setting the target price at $1250 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

MELI Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MELI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MELI fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,272.89. In addition, MercadoLibre Inc. saw 43.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MELI starting from de la Serna Juan Martin, who sale 150 shares at the price of $1250.00 back on Mar 08. After this action, de la Serna Juan Martin now owns 200 shares of MercadoLibre Inc., valued at $187,500 using the latest closing price.

de la Serna Juan Martin, the Executive VP Corporate Affairs of MercadoLibre Inc., sale 150 shares at $1265.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that de la Serna Juan Martin is holding 350 shares at $189,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MELI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.01 for the present operating margin

+47.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for MercadoLibre Inc. stands at +4.57. The total capital return value is set at 15.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 29.10, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), the company’s capital structure generated 322.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.35. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.