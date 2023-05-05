MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX)’s stock price has soared by 4.77 in relation to previous closing price of 5.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MAX is $15.71, which is $11.85 above the current market price. The public float for MAX is 24.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume for MAX on May 05, 2023 was 255.51K shares.

MAX’s Market Performance

The stock of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has seen a -16.89% decrease in the past week, with a -57.32% drop in the past month, and a -55.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.19% for MAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.67% for MAX’s stock, with a -45.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MAX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for MAX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $10 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAX reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for MAX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to MAX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

MAX Trading at -51.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.74%, as shares sank -57.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAX fell by -19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.30. In addition, MediaAlpha Inc. saw -38.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAX starting from Yi Steven, who sold 30,698 shares at the price of $15.71 back on Feb 27. After this action, Yi Steven now owns 1,036,553 shares of MediaAlpha Inc., valued at $482,302 using the latest closing price.

Nonko Eugene, sale 15,698 shares at $15.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Nonko Eugene is holding 542,723 shares at $248,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.10 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaAlpha Inc. stands at -12.56. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.