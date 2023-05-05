Mattel Inc. (MAT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAT is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MAT is $23.00, which is $5.29 above the current price. The public float for MAT is 352.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAT on May 05, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

MAT) stock’s latest price update

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 17.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MAT’s Market Performance

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has experienced a -2.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.38% drop in the past month, and a -17.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for MAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.48% for MAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MAT, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

MAT Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.52. In addition, Mattel Inc. saw -1.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.51. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mattel Inc. (MAT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.