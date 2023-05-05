Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has jumped by 0.06 compared to previous close of 33.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is above average at 27.09x. The 36-month beta value for MTCH is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MTCH is $52.73, which is $26.19 above than the current price. The public float for MTCH is 277.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.78% of that float. The average trading volume of MTCH on May 05, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stock saw a decrease of -4.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.29% and a quarterly a decrease of -36.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for Match Group Inc. (MTCH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.26% for MTCH’s stock, with a -29.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2023.

MTCH Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.96. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 7,110 shares at the price of $41.27 back on Mar 02. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 60,379 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $293,444 using the latest closing price.

Murdoch Wendi, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $41.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Murdoch Wendi is holding 2,478 shares at $20,898 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96. Equity return is now at value -88.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.