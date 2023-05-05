Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.03 in comparison to its previous close of 0.66, however, the company has experienced a -13.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) is $1.00, which is $0.32 above the current market price. The public float for MGTA is 59.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGTA on May 05, 2023 was 773.74K shares.

MGTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has seen a -13.86% decrease in the past week, with a -10.53% drop in the past month, and a 20.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.15% for MGTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.29% for MGTA’s stock, with a -38.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MGTA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2 based on the research report published on August 25th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGTA reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for MGTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGTA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

MGTA Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.26%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGTA fell by -13.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7639. In addition, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. saw 72.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGTA starting from Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., who sale 1,500,000 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Feb 08. After this action, Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. now owns 3,058,204 shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,230,000 using the latest closing price.

Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P., the 10% Owner of Magenta Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,200,000 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. is holding 4,558,204 shares at $1,826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGTA

Equity return is now at value -59.20, with -45.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.