Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.01 in comparison to its previous close of 0.39, however, the company has experienced a -29.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/02/23 that Lordstown Motors Warns of Bankruptcy Over Foxconn Dispute

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RIDE is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RIDE is $1.00, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for RIDE is 179.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 25.08% of that float. The average trading volume for RIDE on May 05, 2023 was 5.33M shares.

RIDE’s Market Performance

The stock of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has seen a -29.70% decrease in the past week, with a -40.27% drop in the past month, and a -74.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.03% for RIDE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.35% for RIDE’s stock, with a -74.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $1 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIDE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for RIDE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

RIDE Trading at -48.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.07%, as shares sank -37.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE fell by -29.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5051. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw -68.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Burns Stephen S., who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Jan 06. After this action, Burns Stephen S. now owns 21,683,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $4,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Stephen S., the 10% Owner of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 1,169,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Burns Stephen S. is holding 26,683,745 shares at $2,080,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136305.67 for the present operating margin

-15488.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lordstown Motors Corp. stands at -145569.07. Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -51.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.